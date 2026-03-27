Motorcyclist dies in Wednesday night crash in Racine

RACINE — A 39-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Racine Wednesday night, police say.

39-year-old Benjamin Scott was operating the motorcycle and suffered serious injuries and was transported to Ascension and then flown to Froedtert Hospital for further treatment. The department was notified on Thursday by the Racine County Medical Examiner's Office that Scott had died from his injuries.

Racine Police Department A Racine Police Department squad car.

The driver of the vehicle who hit the motorcycle, a 32-year-old, stayed on the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

The Racine Police Traffic investigators ask the public to contact the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7816 if they have any information.

Anyone with information who wishes to stay anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at (262) 636-9330 or through their app by using the P3 Tips.

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