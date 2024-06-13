Watch Now
One injured in shooting near 16th & Kearney Ave in Racine County

Brian Bruce.
Posted at 11:07 PM, Jun 12, 2024

RACINE COUNTY, Wisc. — The Racine Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one person near 16th St. & Kearney Ave., Wednesday evening.

One person was shot and was taken to Froedtert for non-threatening injuries, according to police.

It’s unclear if any arrests have been made. Police told TMJ4 that they will release a press release on Thursday.

No more information has been released.

