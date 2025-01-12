One in custody after tactical situation in Racine

RACINE, Wis. — The Racine Police Department was in a standoff with a man at the 1800 block of Geneva St. Sunday morning at about 6:50 a.m.

Police responded to a call of a man with a firearm and were in negotiations with him for over five hours. He remained uncooperative the majority of the time, according to a release.

He was taken into custody at about 12:20 p.m.

Nalan Media The Racine Police Department responded to a tactical incident Sunday morning.

There were no serious injuries during the incident and there is no current threat to the community, according to the release.

RPD is investigating the incident.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip