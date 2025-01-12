One in custody after tactical situation in Racine

RACINE, Wis. — The Racine Police Department was in a standoff with a man at the 1800 block of Geneva St. Sunday morning at about 6:50 a.m.
Police responded to a call of a man with a firearm and were in negotiations with him for over five hours. He remained uncooperative the majority of the time, according to a release.
He was taken into custody at about 12:20 p.m.
There were no serious injuries during the incident and there is no current threat to the community, according to the release.
RPD is investigating the incident.
Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.