RACINE — A weekend shooting in Racine took the life of a 41-year-old Illinois man, Jeffrey Garrett.

Mariam Mackar went to the neighborhood where this happened and spoke to neighbor, Tammy Bates, whose son heard it all unfold.

TMJ4 Tammy Bates.

"When we bought our house a couple years ago we thought it was a real nice quiet neighborhood and it just seems like it's getting worse and worse as the years go on," said Bates.

Investigators continued to search the block near 10th and Villa streets on Monday for evidence.

Bates said her son heard several gunshots ring out Saturday evening. TMJ4 found evidence markers on an abandoned building where some of those bullets landed.

Watch: Neighbors react to fatal Racine shooting that took the life of Illinois man

"It happened about seven-o-clock and the cops were here till about 2 a.m. canvassing, double checking everything," said Bates. "A gentleman's car window got busted out, and a gentleman was found behind another house in a gated fenced-in area who had passed away from the shooting."

Bates' son was the one who called 911 that night. "He had raised his window and heard a bunch of shots so he had come down and called 911 cause it sounded like it was right outside his bedroom window. It really shook him up."

Racine police say Garrett died at the scene from a single gunshot wound.

As of Monday, they are still searching for an unknown suspect.

While investigators piece together what happened, the loved ones of this Illinois man are left to grieve his loss.

"For the family that lost someone, my prayers and thoughts go out to them," Bates said.

