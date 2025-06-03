Watch Now
Mt. Pleasant man charged with 42 counts related to child pornography

Racine County Sheriff's Office
RACINE, Wis. — A Mt. Pleasant man is facing dozens of charges related to child pornography.

Zachary Herzog, 23, was charged in Racine County Court Tuesday on 13 counts of Possession of Child Pornography and 29 counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Child.

The investigation began in May when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a cyber tip regarding Herzog.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at Herzog's residence Monday where they obtained multiple video files for Herzog's Kik accounts.

He is being held at the Racine County Jail.

