Mount Pleasant woman arrested for OWI after allegedly crashing into school bus with 19 students aboard

VILLAGE OF MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — A 35-year-old Mount Pleasant woman was arrested on multiple charges, including operating while intoxicated, after allegedly crashing into a school bus Monday morning with 19 elementary students on board.

The crash occurred just after 8 a.m. Monday near Stuart Road and Slater Avenue. According to the Mount Pleasant Police Department, the woman was driving a black Ford Explorer southbound when she crossed the center line and collided with the front of a northbound school bus.

All 19 elementary-aged children on the bus were uninjured in the crash. The bus driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The 35-year-old driver and her 2-year-old passenger were not injured in the collision.

Police arrested the woman on charges of operating while intoxicated, second offense, with a passenger under 16; recklessly endangering safety; and additional charges.

The crash remains under investigation by police.

