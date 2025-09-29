Mount Pleasant woman arrested for OWI after allegedly crashing into school bus with 19 students aboard

VILLAGE OF MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — A 35-year-old Mount Pleasant woman was arrested on multiple charges, including operating while intoxicated, after allegedly crashing into a school bus Monday morning with 19 elementary students on board.

The crash occurred just after 8 a.m. Monday near Stuart Road and Slater Avenue. According to the Mount Pleasant Police Department, the woman was driving a black Ford Explorer southbound when she crossed the center line and collided with the front of a northbound school bus.

All 19 elementary-aged children on the bus were uninjured in the crash. The bus driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The 35-year-old driver and her 2-year-old passenger were not injured in the collision.

Police arrested the woman on charges of operating while intoxicated, second offense, with a passenger under 16; recklessly endangering safety; and additional charges.

The crash remains under investigation by police.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip