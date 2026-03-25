Missing woman found dead in Racine County

Officials with the Caledonia Police Department say a 65-year-old woman who had been reported missing was found dead Wednesday morning.

According to Caledonia police, family members of the missing woman contacted the Caledonia Police Department Tuesday night around 8:54 p.m., requesting a welfare check.

Officials say the officers investigating the case later found the woman's vehicle unoccupied in a park in the City of Oak Creek.

Caledonia police then worked with the Oak Creek Police Department to search the area using a K9 and drones.

On Wednesday morning, the missing woman was found dead.

Caledonia Police say they do not suspect foul play.

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