Missing woman found dead in Racine County

Officials with the Caledonia Police Department say a 65-year-old woman who had been reported missing was found dead Wednesday morning.
According to Caledonia police, family members of the missing woman contacted the Caledonia Police Department Tuesday night around 8:54 p.m., requesting a welfare check.
Officials say the officers investigating the case later found the woman's vehicle unoccupied in a park in the City of Oak Creek.
Caledonia police then worked with the Oak Creek Police Department to search the area using a K9 and drones.
On Wednesday morning, the missing woman was found dead.
Caledonia Police say they do not suspect foul play.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.