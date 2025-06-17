Ministry started by Racine resident donates almost 40,000 diapers

A small volunteer-run diaper ministry at North Pointe United Methodist Church in Racine is making a big difference for local families struggling to afford essential baby supplies.

Jean Gobeli started the ministry in 2017 after being inspired by a question from a former pastor.

"It was a combination of a former pastor, Pastor Don. He introduced a question to the church, is there any other way to help the community," Gobeli said.

The question prompted Gobeli to take action after learning about a critical need in the community.

"So it was kind of a call to action. I learned of the Diaper Bank Network and was intrigued as to how diaper need was very prominent," Gobeli said.

What began as a modest effort has grown substantially. In its first year, the ministry distributed 4,340 diapers. By 2024, that number has increased nearly eight-fold to more than 34,000 diapers.

Pat, who works alongside Gobeli as part of the volunteer duo running the ministry, found her passion for the work growing over time.

"As I started volunteering, the people, Jean and the others, and we get to see them, my passion for it just grew and grew," Pat said.

The ministry operates entirely on donations, primarily from the church community. Gobeli and Pat work diligently to maximize every dollar by watching for sales and using coupons to purchase as many diapers as possible.

Currently, they can provide families with 20 diapers every other week, but they hope to increase that amount.

"It's very hard if they have to choose between diapers for their babies and food to feed them," Gobeli said when asked if families are actually making such difficult choices. "Yes, sometimes."

Diane Matter, who picks up supplies for her daughter, a single parent, sees firsthand how valuable the service is.

"It's actually really nice. It helps out a great deal," Matter said. "It makes it easier for my daughter. Extra diapers. Less fuss for her."

Those wishing to support the ministry can drop off diapers at North Pointe United Methodist Church at 3825 Erie St in Racine or write a check with "Diaper Ministry" in the memo line. The greatest need is for diaper sizes 4 to 7 and pull-ups.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

