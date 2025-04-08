Milwaukee man shot and killed in Caledonia: Police investigating homicide

CALEDONIA, Wis. — A 26-year-old man from Milwaukee was shot and killed in Caledonia on Monday.
Police said the shooting occurred just before 7:40 p.m. on April 7 at 7915 E. Frontage Road.
Caledonia Police officers and Racine County Sheriff's deputies arrived and found a man lying on the ground with a possible gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.
What we know so far about the investigation:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Caledonia Police Department at (262) 835-4423, ext. 1022, and speak to Detective Christopher Schuster.
