Microsoft pulls plug on plans for 244-acre data center in Caledonia after community pushback

VILLAGE OF CALEDONIA, Wis. — Microsoft has decided not to move forward with its proposed site for a data center in the Village of Caledonia after facing significant community pushback from residents.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Microsoft data center proposal continues to divide Caledonia residents as rezoning plans move forward

“Based on the community feedback we heard, we have chosen not to move forward with this site,” a Microsoft spokesperson said in a statement Wednesday.

The tech giant’s decision comes after hundreds of residents voiced opposition to the project over recent weeks. More than 2,000 people signed a petition opposing a rezoning proposal that would have allowed the data center to be built on 244 acres of land.

The proposed site was located on County Line Road and State Highway 32, southwest of the WE Energies Oak Creek Power Plant, surrounded by farmland and residential properties.

47032805-Concept Site Plan - Project Nova by TMJ4 News

Despite abandoning this particular location, Microsoft indicated it remains interested in investing in Southeast Wisconsin.

The spokesperson said the company looks forward to “working with the Village of Caledonia and Racine County leaders to identify a site that aligns with community priorities and our long-term development goals.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip