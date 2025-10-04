Man rescued from Lake Michigan after drifting away from North Beach on swimming tube

RACINE, Wis. — A 37-year-old man was rescued from Lake Michigan Friday night after drifting away from North Beach in Racine on a swimming tube.

The Racine Fire Department and Racine County Sheriff Dive Team were called to the beach around 6:40 p.m. Friday after the man had been out of sight of his party for approximately 30 minutes.

Authorities said they used thermal imaging cameras, jet skis and other watercraft as part of their search strategy.

Within about an hour, dive team members on the jet skis located the man floating about a mile north of the beach and nearly a mile out from shore. He was suffering from dehydration, exhaustion and was cold. He stated the current pulled him out around 3:30 p.m., where he was unable to swim back against the current and drifted north. With no cell phone or other devices, he was unable to call or signal for help.

The man, who is a Racine-area resident, was brought to shore and given a medical evaluation.

