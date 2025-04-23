Man in custody after shootout with police during armed home invasion in Racine

RACINE, Wis. — A 42-year-old man is in custody after an armed home invasion Tuesday near Marquette and Hamilton in Racine, according to the Racine Police Department.

Police said responding officers entered the home just before 6 p.m. on April 22 after hearing gunshots from inside the home and shot the suspect.

Several children and adults were in the home at the time of the incident; however, no other injuries were reported.

Watch: Man in custody after shots fired during armed home invasion in Racine

Racine man arrested in armed home invasion

The officers involved are now on administrative leave, per standard procedure.

The Kenosha-Racine Area Investigative Team (KRAIT) was activated to investigate the officer-involved shooting portion of this incident. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office is the lead investigative agency, while the Racine police are investigating the home invasion.

If you have any information that could help police with their investigation, you are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app using P3 Tips.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip