Man charged after prosecutors say he pointed a gun at students outside Wisconsin Lutheran School

RACINE, Wis. — New details Tuesday about the man arrested outside Wisconsin Lutheran School in Racine with a gun.

Prosecutors have charged 61-year-old James Price with two felony counts, including possession of a gun by a felon and possession of a gun on school grounds. He is also facing five misdemeanors, including possession while intoxicated.

According to the criminal complaint, a student saw Price point a gun in their direction as children were heading into the school. A teacher outside with the students quickly got them into the building and called 911.

When officers arrived, police said the man was not at the scene, and they searched for him using area cameras.

He was later located and arrested, and a gun was found in his possession, according to the complaint. Police also said he appeared intoxicated.

His blood alcohol content was measured at more than three times the legal limit for driving, according to the complaint.

He’s due back in court Feb. 13 for a preliminary hearing. His cash bond is set at $7,500, according to court records.

