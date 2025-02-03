Man arrested after allegedly approaching students with a gun at Wisconsin Lutheran School during recess

RACINE, Wis. — A man has been arrested after teachers reported he approached 6th-grade students at Wisconsin Lutheran School with a gun while they were outside during recess on Monday.

Police said the school went into lockdown and teachers called 911 after seeing a "possibly intoxicated man rummaging through his pockets" and believing he had a gun.

When officers arrived, police said the man was not there, and they searched for him using area cameras.

He was later located and arrested, and a gun was found in his possession, according to police.

This is a developing story.

