Man charged after allegedly crashing into Caledonia elementary school

A man faces multiple charges after prosecutors say he crashed his car into an elementary school in Caledonia while allegedly driving under the influence.

William Diebold has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence — second offense — and resisting or obstructing an officer for the July 29 crash, according to a criminal complaint.

Prosecutors say Diebold admitted to driving 50–60 mph in a 25 mph zone before losing control while attempting to stop at a stop sign on Novak Road. His vehicle traveled almost 500 feet from the road before crashing into Olympia Brown School, which is in the process of expanding to a K-8 school.

An officer discovered Diebold’s car inside a classroom around 2:30 a.m., after responding to a caller who reported hearing vehicles driving toward the school, followed by a loud boom.

Body camera video released by police shows the massive hole left in the school wall, with exposed wiring and a collapsed ceiling.

According to the complaint, the officer observed that Diebold had glassy eyes, slightly slurred speech, and smelled of alcohol. Diebold allegedly admitted to the officer that he had “a couple shots,” with the last one consumed just a couple of hours before the crash.

After failing a field sobriety test, prosecutors say his preliminary breath test showed a 0.105 BAC, exceeding the legal limit.

According to the complaint, Diebold had originally told police that he was the only person in the car at the time of the crash; however, police later learned his girlfriend was in the car with him at the time and reported chest pain from the seat belt, along with minor scratches and bruises.

Prosecutors say Diebold had a previous OWI conviction and was on probation for a concealed weapon charge at the time of the crash.

Diebold appeared in court virtually on July 30 for an initial appearance, where he entered a not guilty plea.

A judge set his cash bond at $1,000. He was also ordered not to drive at all, not to consume or possess any alcohol, and to undergo random drug screens and breath tests, according to court records.

If convicted, he could face five days to six months in prison, as well as up to $1,100 in fines. His license would also be revoked for one to 18 months.

Diebold is due back in court on Sept. 30 at 8:30 a.m. for a status conference.

