VILLAGE OF CALEDONIA — A 23-year-old Racine man was arrested after police said he drove his vehicle into a school in the village of Caledonia early Tuesday morning, causing significant damage to the building.

According to police, officers were dispatched to Olympia Brown School just after 2 a.m. Tuesday to investigate a complaint about a loud “boom” after someone reported seeing vehicles drive toward the school.

When officers arrived, they discovered a single vehicle had crashed through the school, damaging two classrooms.

WATCH: Bodycam video shows aftermath of man allegedly driving into a Caledonia school

BODYCAM: Officers respond after man allegedly drives into Caledonia school

Police say no one was injured in the incident, which happened while the school was undergoing construction for the new academic year.

“I can’t believe someone could drive a car through a school, you know? Especially with how far back it is set—you’d think they’d be halfway there and think, ‘I should probably slam on the brakes,’” said Joseph Kucharski, a parent.

Kucharski said his 4-year-old daughter was excited to start school at Olympia Brown this fall.

TMJ4’s Mary Jo Ola reached out to Racine Unified School District about the damage. A spokesperson said they are assessing the situation to determine how quickly repairs can be made and expect to have more information in the coming days.

Watch: Man arrested after crashing vehicle into Racine middle school classroom,

Man arrested after allegedly crashing into elementary school in Caledonia

Police say alcohol and speed appear to be factors in the crash. The driver was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and various other violations.

The driver’s name has not been released because he has not been formally charged.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip