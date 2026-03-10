Man arrested after allegedly pulling out a gun in school parking lot

RACINE — A man has been arrested after officials with the Racine County Sheriff's Office say he pulled out a gun in the parking lot of the R.E.A.L. School.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies were dispatched to the R.E.A.L. School for a report of a man with a gun in the parking lot at 2:44 p.m. on Friday, March 6.

The school went into lockdown, and deputies say they were able to determine that the suspect left before law enforcement arrived.

Investigators with the sheriff's office say they were able to identify 52-year-old Charles Lindley, of Oak Creek, as the suspect.

They say Lindley got into a "road rage" incident with another vehicle and followed that vehicle back to the parking lot of the R.E.A.L. School. Investigators say Lindley allegedly got out of his truck, pulled out a handgun, and possibly pointed the gun at another person.

Lindley was taken to the Racine County Jail, where he is being held on $10,150 cash bail for the following offenses:

• Endangering Safety – Reckless Use of a Firearm

• Possession of a Firearm on School Grounds

• Disorderly Conduct

Investigators say they have forwarded charging recommendations to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office for criminal prosecution.

In a statement, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said, “Any time a firearm is displayed on or near a school, it is treated with the utmost seriousness. Deputies responded immediately, secured the school, and investigators worked quickly to identify the suspect, who was later taken into custody. The safety of the students, staff, and community will always remain our highest priority.”

