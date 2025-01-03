Local Notre Dame student describes 'Fighting Irish' reaction to New Orleans attack

RACINE, Wis. — Joe Smith tells TMJ4 there are a few big reasons why he chose to go back to school and get his executive MBA at Notre Dame.

"It’s around that community and that network that Notre Dame has been building since it was founded, and being a part of something bigger than myself and giving back to our communities and to our loved ones," Smith said.

The Racine County resident says those traits were on full display after Wednesday’s terror attack in New Orleans, where hundreds of Fighting Irish fans were staying for the Sugar Bowl.

When Smith heard the horrific news, he told TMJ4 he immediately thought of his friends and classmates who were there.

"We had contacted everyone in our class and surrounding classes, everyone we knew, making sure they got back home because we knew friends and family would be worried about them as well," Smith said.

After ensuring those he knew were safe, his worries turned to the southern community that was so tragically impacted.

"First and foremost, my thoughts were back to New Orleans and the community, making sure that everyone was safe."

With the Sugar Bowl postponed by a day, the Notre Dame community in New Orleans hosted a mass Thursday morning to uplift those hurt by the attack—something Smith says shows the support of the Fighting Irish.

"It’s really special to be a part of and to see," Smith said.

Despite the attack, many of his classmates opted to stay and support their alma mater in the college football playoffs.



