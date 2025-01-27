WIND LAKE, Wis. — First responders across our area received multiple calls over the weekend about people falling through the ice.

An incident on Saturday turned deadly after a 61-year-old man on a UTV fell through the ice on Pewaukee Lake, according to Lake Country Fire and Rescue. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

“Every week I feel like someone’s gone in,” Kevin Morin said. “A lake with good ice doesn’t mean the whole lake is good ice. It’s a freak accident, but unfortunate.”

Morin is a local ice fisher who spent Sunday at Wind Lake.

Kevin Morin (left) and his family spent the day on Wind Lake ice fishing. He said he heard about the weekend's incidents but is not afraid. He keeps safety at the top of his mind by measuring the ice thickness and getting to know the lake before fishing.

Wind Lake, on Saturday, is where the Norway Fire Department (NFD) and multiple other agencies responded to two ice rescues. The first involved a man who fell through the ice but climbed out on his own.

Later that evening, three men and a UTV fell through the ice about 2,100 feet from shore.

Rescuers used a Rapid Deployment Craft (RDC) to save all three men. Two of the men were picked up by family, and one was transported to an area hospital, NFD said.

Nearby, the Tess Corners Fire Department also rescued an individual from Big Muskego Lake Saturday night.

After a weekend full of rescues, locals are offering their tips to stay safe.

Check out: Local ice fishers stress caution after rescue-filled weekend

While at Wind Lake, Morin showed TMJ4 crews some of the hazards when ice fishing, including heaves, which can be dangerous due to thin ice and resulting open water.

“When the ice wants to rapidly expand, it has nowhere to go, so either pushes up on shore like this or most times, creates a giant heave across the entire lake,” Morin explained.

A viewer, Lakeridge Landscaping, sent in a drone video from Pewaukee Lake Sunday, showing an ice heave near an aerator.

A heave on Pewaukee Lake on Sunday, Jan. 26.

Dan Graft, another ice fisher at Wind Lake, said it's important to know the ice and water conditions before going out.

“People need to look and talk to others to get a feel,” he said. “It’s up to us local people to try and educate people as best we can.”



Muskego Police reported six cases of people falling through the ice in Muskego and Wind Lake over the past two weeks.

With this weekend's events, first responders are underscoring the unpredictability of ice conditions and the importance of preparation.

Ice Safety Tips offered by the Norway Fire Department:

Dress in warm layers and do not go out alone. It is important to let someone know where you are and be sure to bring a cell phone to contact help.



The DNR does not monitor ice conditions, but local bait shops and fishing clubs will likely have a good idea of when it is OK to walk out on the ice. The name of the game is to plan ahead.



Another good idea is to avoid unfamiliar areas and inlets while out on the ice, as well as not traveling at times of low visibility.



Clear ice is generally stronger than ice with snow or bubbles in it.



Make sure to have safety gear, like ice claws or picks, a waterproof bag or case, a life jacket, and a rope.



What if you fall through the ice?

Don't take off any winter clothes, because they can trap air, keep the body warmer and help with flotation. Snowmobile suits are particularly good at this.

Try to head back the same way you came, because what is ahead is unknown.

Keep hands and arms above the broken ice while attempting to find solid ice to grab. Clothes can trap water just like air and it might be necessary to lift yourself onto your elbows, let the water drain, and then finish climbing out.

Once out, do not stand up. Crawl on your belly or roll away from the hole to keep even weight distribution until you are over solid ice again.

Get to a warm, dry, and sheltered area to try and raise your body temperature.

Medical attention might be needed, because moderate to severe cases of cold water hypothermia can lead to a heart attack and death.

