Rescue crews respond to popular ice fishing spot on Pewaukee Lake

PEWAUKEE, Wis. — Rescue crews responded to Pewaukee Lake following reports of someone falling through the ice while locals were out enjoying a day of fishing Saturday.
First responders have not yet confirmed any information but witnesses at the scene tell TMJ4's Kaylee Staral they saw rescuers pull someone out of the water.
"We watched them pull one body out, and after that we were like, we are going to walk away," said Jacob Miller who was fishing just a few hundred yards away from where the rescue and dive crews were working.
Lake Country Fire and Rescue told TMJ4 News that an update will be released to the media soon with additional details about what caused the emergency response.
This is a developing story.
