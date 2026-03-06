STURTEVANT, Wis. — The R.E.A.L. School in Sturtevant went on a precautionary lockdown Friday after students outside the school reported seeing someone with a dangerous weapon in a vehicle, according to Racine Unified School District chief of communications Stacy Tapp.
The Racine County Sheriff's Department and other area law enforcement agencies conducted the investigation. And the scene was cleared just before 4 p.m. Friday.
Watch: Sturtevant school goes on precautionary lockdown; no active threat
Tapp noted that no dangerous weapons were found and there was no threat inside the building.
This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.