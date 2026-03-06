Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sturtevant school goes on precautionary lockdown; no active threat

The R.E.A.L. School in Sturtevant went on a precautionary lockdown Friday after students outside the school reported seeing someone with a dangerous weapon in a vehicle, according to Racine Unified School District chief of communications Stacy Tapp.
STURTEVANT, Wis. — The R.E.A.L. School in Sturtevant went on a precautionary lockdown Friday after students outside the school reported seeing someone with a dangerous weapon in a vehicle, according to Racine Unified School District chief of communications Stacy Tapp.

The Racine County Sheriff's Department and other area law enforcement agencies conducted the investigation. And the scene was cleared just before 4 p.m. Friday.

Tapp noted that no dangerous weapons were found and there was no threat inside the building.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

