Kansasville Fire and Rescue saved 10-week-old puppy after it got stuck in wrought iron table

The Kansasville Fire and Rescue Department (KFRD) rescued a 10-week-old puppy on Friday after it got it's nose stuck in an iron table base.

The puppy, 10-week-old Burmese Mountain Dog named Jemmy, was extricated after sticking her head in the hole of a wrought iron table base. KFRD's team was able to safely remove the puppy quickly.

Kansasville Fire and Rescue Department

According to KFRD, the puppy immediately returned to her normal, energetic, tail-wagging self and offered "puppy 'hugs' to KFRD's Firefighter/EMT Abel Mulder and Firefighter/AEMT Michele Murphy," as a thank you for their work.

"It was great to be able to help Jemmy get her head out without any injuries," KFRD Firefighter/Paramedic Jim Lejcar said. "That's what we do."

