Kansasville Fire and Rescue saved 10-week-old puppy after it got stuck in wrought iron table

The Kansasville Fire and Rescue Department (KFRD) rescued a 10-week-old puppy on Friday after it got it's nose stuck in an iron table base.
The puppy, 10-week-old Burmese Mountain Dog named Jemmy, was extricated after sticking her head in the hole of a wrought iron table base. KFRD's team was able to safely remove the puppy quickly.
According to KFRD, the puppy immediately returned to her normal, energetic, tail-wagging self and offered "puppy 'hugs' to KFRD's Firefighter/EMT Abel Mulder and Firefighter/AEMT Michele Murphy," as a thank you for their work.
"It was great to be able to help Jemmy get her head out without any injuries," KFRD Firefighter/Paramedic Jim Lejcar said. "That's what we do."
