'It's sickening': Neighbor sees high speed driver minutes before he crashed into five teens

RACINE — Five teenagers were injured when their car was struck by a speeding driver this past weekend, with one teen remaining in critical condition. The incident has once again raised concerns about reckless driving on local roads.

Witness Brielle Lyons described hearing a silver car rev its engine and perform donuts in front of her home on Washington Avenue moments before the crash.

"This happens all the time here; it’s a consistent problem that needs something done about it," she said.

As Lyons observed the spectacle, she noted the car's speed.

"It had to have been starting off at least 60 miles an hour and only increasing speed as he went down the road," she recalled.

Minutes later, that very same car crashed into a car full of teenagers stopped at a red light just one street over.

Lyons was in disbelief.

"I was floored; I couldn’t believe that was what happened after I had just seen him do a donut in front of my house," she said.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office said the 34-year-old driver was on parole for a previous operating while intoxicated (OWI) charge. He is still in the hospital with injuries and is being monitored by the state's Department of Corrections.

