RACINE, Wis. — A small business owner in Racine is picking up the pieces after someone smashed their way inside and ransacked her restaurant.

"When I tell you, I'm so passionate about my restaurant," Martinike McMillian said. "Blood, sweat and tears. I built it from the ground up."

Juicy Lucy's Kitchen A photo of some of the damage after the break-in at Juicy Lucy's Kitchen in Racine.

For more than two years, McMillian has been living her dream of running Juicy Lucy's Kitchen in Racine. On Thursday, she walked into her restaurant to find her side door broken and glass everywhere.

Juicy Lucy's Kitchen The front of Juicy Lucy's Kitchen in Racine, located at 3701 Durand Ave.

"They got the cash register, broke it all up, and you can tell once they got it, they just threw it," McMillian said.

Burglars broke into her store, took everything in the register and left McMillian with a mess to clean. Despite the setback, she kept her doors open to customers, not missing a day of work.

"I have to keep going. The bills don't stop, the expenses don't stop," McMillian said. "Truly, the kitchen is my happy place, so I just got back to it."

'It's my happy place': Racine restaurant burglarized, business owner shares reaction

McMillian says she will be investing in more cameras and surveillance for her restaurant as police continue to look for whoever did this.

TMJ4 Martinike McMillian is the owner of Juicy Lucy’s Kitchen in Racine. She says she’s staying optimistic after her restaurant was burglarized Thursday night.

Through it all, the cook says faith is keeping her in business.

"I pray, and it gives me that strength and boost of energy to keep going and know that everything is going to be okay."

