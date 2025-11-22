'It’s about lifting spirits:' King's Kitchen serves more than 150 free Thanksgiving meals

RACINE — Racine County resident Raymond Ellison spent his Saturday at King's Kitchen & Cocktails with owner Dontay White.

Together, the two helped serve more than 150 free Thanksgiving meals to community members who needed it.

Raymond Ellison People gather at King's Kitchen & Cocktails in Racine for a free Thanksgiving meal on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025.

"We know that many people in our community are hurting right now. Some have lost loved ones, and others don’t have family to celebrate Thanksgiving with. We want them to know they’re not forgotten," Ellison said.

"By coming together, we can offer not just food, but comfort, connection and hope.

This partnership is about more than giving out meals—it’s about lifting spirits, loving our neighbors and letting people know that they belong. That’s what Thanksgiving is truly about.”

White says he wants to make sure that every family in the Racine community feels seen, supported and cared for over the holidays.

Raymond Ellison Dontay White (left) cuts into a turkey during a free Thanksgiving meal giveaway at King's Kitchen & Cocktails on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025 in Racine.

"I’m truly thankful to be in a position to give back, and I appreciate all the love and support this community has shown me," White explained.

