4 transported to hospital following Racine house fire

RACINE, Wis. — For people were transported to a nearby hospital Tuesday afternoon following a fire at 2047 Blake Ave. in Racine.

According to the Racine fire captain on scene, a two-year-old, a nine-year-old, their father and a police officer were all taken to the hospital as a result of the fire.

Witnesses told TMJ4 that two dogs were also pulled from the residence. Two other pets were reportedly killed in the fire.

The house was completely destroyed. One neighbor described hearing an explosion.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

This is a developing story. Continue following TMJ4 for udpates.

Brian Bruce

