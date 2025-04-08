Watch Now
NewsRacine County

Actions

4 transported to hospital following Racine house fire

Racine Fire 4-8-25
Brian Bruce
Racine Fire 4-8-25
Posted
and last updated

RACINE, Wis. — For people were transported to a nearby hospital Tuesday afternoon following a fire at 2047 Blake Ave. in Racine.

According to the Racine fire captain on scene, a two-year-old, a nine-year-old, their father and a police officer were all taken to the hospital as a result of the fire.

Witnesses told TMJ4 that two dogs were also pulled from the residence. Two other pets were reportedly killed in the fire.

The house was completely destroyed. One neighbor described hearing an explosion.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

This is a developing story. Continue following TMJ4 for udpates.

Resized_20250408_123444_1744134974744.jpg
Resized_20250408_123540_1744134975816.jpg
Resized_20250408_124231_1744134993741.jpg

Resized_20250408_123938_1744134980509.jpg
Resized_20250408_124152_1744134982439.jpg

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE PIC MOHIELDIN.png

Meet your Racine County reporter: Tahleel Mohieldin