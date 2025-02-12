'Get out the snowblowers': Racine residents prep for wintry weather

RACINE, Wis. — Wednesday's snowfall brought a day full of chores for Racine residents like Charlie Taylor.

"I wish I would've come out to shovel a little earlier because it's pretty thick," Taylor said.

TMJ4 met him during his first round of clearing snow from his Racine sidewalk.

"You're prepping yourself to come back out here?" TMJ4's Mariam Mackar asked.

"Oh, about two or three more times today, that's how much it's gonna snow."

The rapidly falling snow created chaos on the afternoon roadways, according to fellow Racine resident Karen Sutton.

"It's really bad," Sutton said. "Take it easy, everyone. Put your lights on, be safe, and just watch out for everybody."

Sutton said she was lucky enough to be let off work early Wednesday, but the drive home in snowy conditions made for a difficult and slow commute.

Though winter weather can be a burden for some, for others, it's great news for business.

Donovan Wichert, the manager at JC Licht Hardware, said they had all but given up on selling their winter gear after a nearly snowless season.

"This [snowfall] helped out a lot for what was going to be a very disappointing winter for us," Wichert said. "We were already starting to get ready for spring."

Wednesday's forecast quickly turned that around. Wichert said in one day alone, they've seen upticks in snowblower, ice scraper, salt, and shovel sales.

