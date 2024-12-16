Fun, games and horses: Christmas party for kids with special needs

UNION GROVE, Wis. — The Midwest Therapeutic Riding Program is a special place for parents and kids with special needs, and Sunday it hosted its annual Christmas party.

"It is a fun time and it gets you going for the season, for Christmas," said Kelly Alfano, the mother of Daniel who has a handicap.

Daniel lives with cerebral palsy and does not have much function in his legs, but found his stride while riding. Weekly visits have only strengthened his love for horses, and he is always excited to visit.

"Coming out to a party like this, it is a lot of fun for us," she said. "He was asking questions all morning: 'What time is it,' 'How long are we going to be there,' 'Are we going to bring anything,' he was quite excited about it."

