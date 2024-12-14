Friends and family take action to help victims of Caledonia house fire

OAK CREEK, Wis. — A community came together to help a Caledonia Family who lost their home in a devastating fire.

Staff at the Kunes Buick GMC in Oak Creek helped organize a drive to collect goods and donations to help the family rebuild their lives. One of the family members is the general manager at the dealership.

It will go on through the week, and if anyone is in a position to give, the dates and times are available below.

The fire was difficult to put out because the closest fire hydrant was estimated to be about a mile away and crews needed to use tankers to put out the flames.

Neighbors also came together to help, like Steve Kohl, who spoke with TMJ4 the day of the fire.

"I've seen again and again the community generally comes together and helps families like this in need and we certainly will be part of that and provide any help that we can," said Kohl.

Check out our previous coverage here.

If you would like to donate a GoFundMe has been set up. It can be accessed here.

Hours:

Monday - Thursday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

