Former President Donald Trump to visit Racine next week

Former President Donald Trump will be making a campaign stop in Racine next week.

He's expected to visit the Racine Festival Park to share his thoughts on President Joe Biden's job so far in the White House. According to a press release issued by Trump, "Bedenomics has created suffering for families in Wisconsin, as prices soar nearly 20% since Biden took office." Trump goes on to claim that Biden's policies have "spiked crime" across the state.

During the campaign event, Trump is expected to talk about plans to "ease the financial pressures placed on households and re-establish law and order."

The event is open to the public and those interested can purchase tickets here.

Doors open at 11:00 a.m. and Trump is expected to start speaking at 3:00 p.m.

