Flight for Life called following an ATV accident in Kansasville Saturday morning

TOWN OF DOVER, Wis. — Four were hospitalized following an ATV crash Sunday morning on the 3800 block of Vandenboom Rd. in the Town of Dover.

Kansasville Fire and Rescue went to the scene at about 11:30 a.m. with the Racine County Sheriff's Office, where they found the four patients with traumatic injuries.

Two were taken to Aurora Medical Center in Mount Pleasant, but are expected to be released after evaluation. The other had serious non-life-threatening injuries and one was taken to Children's Hospital in Wauwatosa via Flight for Life.

KFRD called for mutual aid from the Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department to help transporting the patients.

RCSO is investigating the cause of the crash.

