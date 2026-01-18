Firefighters extinguish Friday night garage fire in Waterford, no injuries reported

WATERFORD — The Tichigan Fire Department says it was dispatched to 4616 Empire Lane in Waterford for a fully engulfed structure fire at 8:00 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 16.

According to a release from the department, the caller who reported the fire said a three-car garage with vehicles inside each stall was on fire, believing that one of the cars started on fire first before the blaze spread to the rest of the garage.

The garage was not attached to a home but it was around ten feet away from a neighbor’s home.

The department says the first fire engine arrived on scene at 8:10 p.m. and found the garage fully engulfed with siding starting to melt off of the garage and a nearby house. A camper and another garage nearby were also being threatened by the flames.

The department adds that the fire ended up causing extensive damage to all surrounding exposures.

Tichigan Fire Department notified WE Energies of the fire and a second alarm was issued for mutual aid to combat the flames.

Firefighters were eventually able to extinguish the flames at 8:42 p.m.

The release from the Tichigan Fire Department did not specify if there were any injuries as a result of the fire.

Crews remained on scene until it was turned over to the Racine County Fire Investigation Task Force which continues to investigate what caused the fire.

