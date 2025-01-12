Fire in Caledonia consumes barn on 6 Mile Rd. Saturday evening

CALEDONIA, Wis. — The Caledonia Fire Department and several other agencies battled a large barn fire on 6 Mile Rd. Saturday evening.

Flames shot from the structure located on the inside of a bend on 6 Mile Rd. near Howell Rd.

According to the Caledonia Police Department, crews are still working to put the fire out and there are no reported injuries.

TMJ4 reached out to the Caledonia Fire Department but did not receive an immediate response.

According to our photographer at the scene, roads are blocked near the fire to leave room for CFD and other agencies to put out the flames.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when new information becomes available.

