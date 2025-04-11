The family of the man rescued from a fire in his Racine home expressed their gratitude on Thursday for the officer who saved him.

The man’s wife, who didn’t want her name publicized, said the father of three is in Columbia St Mary's ICU, being treated for severe lung damage and carbon monoxide poisoning.

Watch: Body cam video shows Racine police officer rescue man, dogs from burning building

Body cam video shows Racine police officer rescue man, dogs from burning home

“My kids are just wanting their dad,” she said. "That’s our main concern, is just making sure that he gets healthy and that we can bring him home.”

She told TMJ4’s Tahleel Mohieldin that while her husband is not out of the woods just yet, she's thankful to Racine Police Officer Max Golden for giving their family a fighting chance.

Family of man rescued from Racine fire Family of man rescued from Racine fire

“Just his reaction time was amazing,” she said through tears. “I couldn't be more grateful. If it wasn't for him, my husband wouldn't be here.”

Watch: Family says man rescued from Racine fire in ICU, shares gratitude to hero officer for fighting chance

Man recovering after Racine house fire

Golden rushed to the home on Blake Avenue on Wednesday when it was still engulfed in flames. After jumping two fences, he quickly kicked down the back door to rescue the man who was trapped inside.

“The dad got the kids out, and what my understanding was that he went back in to get the dogs,” family member Amanda Putzer said.

Putzer said that while her cousin’s three children are shaken up, physically they are okay, and Officer Golden was able to rescue two of the family’s four dogs.

TMJ4 News Amanda Putzer

Now Putzer is asking people in their community to help the family of five make it through their next hurdles.

“Anything that can help them take care of their kids and you know ease the stress off my cousin for a little bit,” Putzer explained.

Putzer set up a GoFundMe and clothing drive that she said has already gained traction.

Red Apple Elementary School in Racine, where the children attend school, is also taking donations on behalf of the family.

For those willing to donate, the family is requesting gift cards for food or gas.

Putzer said that the family is praying for their loved ones' recovery, thankful for people offering a helping hand and first responders stepping in.

“It takes a lot of courage to go above yourself,” Putzer said of Officer Golden. "I mean he could have died and he didn’t even think about that. He just did what he had to do to make sure that they were safe.”



Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip