WATCH: Body cam video shows Racine police officer rescue man, dogs from burning home

RACINE, Wis. — Newly released body cam footage shows the dramatic moments Tuesday afternoon when a Racine Police officer rescued a man and two dogs from a burning home.

According to Lt. David Nagl of the Racine Fire Department, Officer Golden was able to break into the home through the back door, where he found the man unconscious on the floor. He dragged the man to safety and then went back to the home twice to pull the two dogs out.

"Outstanding work done by the Racine Police Department officers for their exceptional efforts going above and beyond their normal duty while also risking their own safety," Nagl said in a press release.

Once all parties were outside, Golden provided care to the man until other emergency personnel arrived. He then stayed with one of the dogs, petting and comforting it.

The man and two young children were transported to the hospital following the fire. The Racine Fire Department also reported a police officer received minor injuries, though it was not immediately clear if Golden was the injured officer.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation; however, no criminal activity is suspected.

