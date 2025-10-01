DEVELOPING: Crews battle fire near Washington and Packard in Racine

RACINE, Wis. — Crews are battling a fire at a building in Racine.

Firefighters were still on the scene when our photojournalist arrived just before 6 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 1, near Washington and Packard Avenue.

Watch: Crews battle building fire near Washington and Packard in Racine

It’s unclear what caused the fire or if any injuries have been reported.

TMJ4 has reached out to the fire department for more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

