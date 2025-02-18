RACINE — What was once a routine walk to the school bus stop has turned into a cautionary tale for local families.

Kylie Christensen is on high alert after her son, Cameron, was approached by a stranger in what they believe could’ve been a potential abduction attempt.

On Friday morning, things took a turn for the Christensen’s. Just after 8:00 a.m., while walking to catch his school bus, Cameron encountered a driver in a green Kia with long black hair.

When approached, the driver offered Cameron a ride, saying, "I'll turn around and drop you off at school. It's 6 degrees out."

Cameron shared his fear during the encounter.

"I was scared that he was gonna, like, not drive away after I said no, scared he's gonna, like, force me," he explained.

Realizing the potential danger, Cameron walked away and immediately called his mother.

"I was freaking out. I didn't know what to do," Kylie recalled. "I hung up with him, and immediately called the cops."

CLOSE CALL: Racine mom sounding alarm after possible child abduction attempt

The unsettling incident happened near Racine Horlick High School unfolded just down the block from their home, captured on surveillance footage from neighbor Jenn Smith.

"He walks by every single day, so do so many other kids. We have a school a block away. This could have been anybody," Smith stated.

That video was shared on the Facebook group, Wisconsin Town Hall and has garnered hundreds of shares and interactions.

The experience has left some residents shaken. While it’s unclear if the driver had good intentions, the emphasis on safety remains a priority.

"We are instilling it in our children, literally from birth, to not talk to strangers, don't get in the car with strangers," said Christensen. “If you really feel that they're in danger, you call the police.”

The Racine Police Department is actively investigating the case. Meanwhile, Cameron won't be walking to his bus stop alone anymore.

Kylie urges other parents to educate their children, stressing, "Even if you think you're doing something good, do not pull over and ask children if they want a ride."

She praised her son’s quick thinking and was proud of his response to the unsettling situation.

A spokesperson with the Racine Police Department shared these tips for families:



Do not get into a vehicle if you do not know the operator/occupants.

Be aware of your surroundings.

If you have a phone, take a photo or video while trying to get away from the situation.

Present your children with hypothetical situations and discuss what they would/should do.



