Car crashes into home in Racine causing explosion

A car crashed into a Racine home on Memorial Drive near 16th, causing an explosion and fire.

Brian Bruce Burnt home on Memorial Drive in Racine.

Brian Bruce shared these photos with TMJ4 of the damage. Police tell TMJ4 that the driver of the car hit a pole then crashed into the house, which caught fire. Officers say the driver was the only passenger in the vehicle, and that speed may be a factor.

TMJ4 Firefighters battle flames after car crashes into Racine home.

Police tell TMJ4 that the house was empty and abandoned. The driver was taken to the hospital with a limp for treatment.

Brian Bruce Firefighters pour water on house fire caused by car crash in Racine.

Brian Bruce Significant damage to home in Racine caused by car crash and explosion.

