Car crashes into home in Racine causing explosion

A car has crashed into a house in Racine, causing an explosion and fire. TMJ4 has crews on the scene and is working to learn more.
Car crashes into Racine home, causing explosion and fire.
Posted
and last updated

A car crashed into a Racine home on Memorial Drive near 16th, causing an explosion and fire.

Brian Bruce shared these photos with TMJ4 of the damage. Police tell TMJ4 that the driver of the car hit a pole then crashed into the house, which caught fire. Officers say the driver was the only passenger in the vehicle, and that speed may be a factor.

Police tell TMJ4 that the house was empty and abandoned. The driver was taken to the hospital with a limp for treatment.

This story will be updated on air and online.

