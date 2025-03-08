Business, homes damaged after fire department's planned burn gets out of control

TOWN OF NORWAY, Wis. — Saturday, a controlled burn in the Town of Norway went wrong.

Video shows hair salon employees panicking as embers from the nearby burn started raining down on their building. Since Saturday, viewers have been calling and emailing TMJ4 News.

One person says the salon, Mirror Mirror, didn’t deserve this and that the fire department needs to be held accountable. So, we went and talked with neighbors and business owners Friday.

Angie Benning, owner of Mirror Mirror Salon, has poured her heart and soul into her business.

"I received a phone call from one of the gals that works here and she had told me my roof was on fire," Benning said.

TMJ4 Mirror Mirror Salon, whose owner said it was damaged by a controlled fire set by the Town of Norway Fire Department, with support from seven other nearby departments.

Video taken from inside the salon Saturday shows debris raining down on Benning’s business and nearby homes. The controlled fire was conducted by the Town of Norway Fire Department, which was accompanied by seven other nearby departments.

"I just wanted to make sure my house wasn’t on fire, you know, that’s the thing. I was flabbergasted they even did this," one neighbor, who didn’t want to be identified, said.

Neighbors behind the salon showed me burn holes and other damage from the out-of-control fire.

TMJ4 Neighbors behind the salon showed TMJ4's Jenna Rae burn holes and other damage from the out-of-control fire.

For Benning, the damage is pretty extensive.

"There were over 250 holes, so I know we need a new roof. The insulation inside is wet, so that means we for sure need new insulation as well as some of the boards under the roof," Benning explained.

Benning said there’s also internal smoke damage, all of which, she said, will cost tens of thousands.

"My biggest concern is that my business, that I poured my heart into and all of my money and time, is not going to be restored to what it is," Benning said.

"Who do you think is responsible for fixing what has been damaged?" Reporter Jenna Rae asked Benning.

"I would imagine whoever was in charge of the controlled burn that was not controlled," she responded.

TMJ4 Angie Benning, owner of Mirror Mirror Salon, told TMJ4 she poured her heart and soul into her business.

"Do you think the town should be held accountable for the damage that was done to your neighbors and the neighborhood?" Rae asked another neighbor.

"Of course I do," he said.

Town of Norway Fire Chief Jim Mollet wasn’t available in person Friday, so I talked with him on the phone.

"First and foremost, apologize for any of the damages that were caused by the burning and let them know we fully intend, both the fire department and the town, to work with them in order to fix the damages and, or replace anything that was damaged," Mollet said.

Mollet said they prematurely put out the fire after learning about the neighborhood’s damage.

The town’s administrator said business owners and homeowners can file a claim with the town, then the town’s board will decide what’s covered.

TMJ4 will continue to follow up.

