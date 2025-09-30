Burlington man charged after threatening Veterans Treatment Court judge, officials in Racine County

RACINE, Wis. — A Burlington man is facing charges for threatening to cause bodily harm to a Veterans Treatment Court judge and other officials in Racine County.

During a recorded jail phone call earlier this month, Timothy M. Fesenmaier, 38, allegedly made several explicit statements, including threatening to choke the judge with his legs while shackled and threatening to put "a bullet in everyone's f****** head," referring to Veterans Court officials.

According to the criminal complaint, Fesenmaier made the threats after his Huber privileges were revoked for violating treatment court rules and the Huber program rules. Huber privileges allow inmates to leave jail facilities for specific purposes such as employment, education or family care.

Fesenmaier has multiple prior convictions dating as far back as 2010. Offenses include four OWIs, multiple disorderly conduct charges, bail jumping and resisting officers.

Fesenmaier was in custody on Tuesday for an initial court appearance, where a cash bond was set at $2,500. A preliminary hearing was set for 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 8.

