Boat crash in Racine causes multiple injuries

Several people were taken to the hospital after a boat crash in Racine Sunday evening.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Reef Point Marina in Racine around 9:00 for two boats that had crashed. Deputies were told several people were in the water.

The Sheriff's Office says one boat was speeding when it hit a second boat. That first boat had three people on it, including juveniles. The second boat had 11 people on it, also including juveniles.

Mulitple people were taken to the hospital, and one person was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

In a press release, Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said, "Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved in this unfortunate incident, and we hope they all have a speedy recovery. I commend the emergency personnel that immediately responded to this critical situation and provided medical care."

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is leading the crash investigation.

