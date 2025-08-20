Award-winning Racine journalist Lauren Sklba joins TMJ4 News

Racine native Lauren Sklba is no stranger to covering the county where she was born and raised. She’s worked as the news editor for The Journal Times in Racine since April of 2023. This week, TMJ4 announced that Sklba will join its news team and continue covering Racine, only this time, in front of a camera. Sklba has prior television news experience, working as a producer for the CBS affiliates in both Madison, WI and Denver, CO.

“Covering Racine County is a critical part of our mission, so we are thrilled to welcome Lauren to the TMJ4 team,” said news director Tim Vetscher. “Her connection to her hometown, along with her impressive journalism and television background, make her the perfect fit for this role.”

Sklba is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, earning a BA in Journalism & Mass Communication. Her television career began at WISC-TV in Madison in 2017 where she worked as a morning news producer. From there, Sklba moved to Denver where she produced the 10p newscast at KCNC CBS Colorado. Sklba then moved home to Racine to join The Journal Times in 2023 where she has been serving as news editor.

“As a fifth-generation Racinian, it feels incredibly special to continue building on my family’s history of local impact while partnering with a newsroom that is highly regarded across the journalism industry,” said Sklba

“Racine is a community that deeply intrigues me, and I’m excited to further my ability to tell stories that matter to viewers just as much as to the people in my own household,” added Sklba.

Sklba joins TMJ4 on September 15 and will being reporting on-air by mid-October.

