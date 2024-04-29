Watch Now
NewsRacine County

Actions

A drunk driver caused a rollover crash in Mount Pleasant

Mt. Pleasant rollover car crash
Mt. Pleasant Police
A car traveling over 100 miles per hour rear-ended another car causing both to roll over on the side of the road.
Mt. Pleasant rollover car crash
Posted at 8:16 PM, Apr 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-28 21:16:55-04

RACINE — Mt. Pleasant Police arrested a Kenosha man for drunk driving and causing a two-car rollover on Sunday.

Gregory T. Jelks, 28, was driving southbound on Meachem Road at over 100 miles per hour, according to police. He rear-ended the car in front of him, and both rolled over into the ditch on the side of the road.

"The dangers of impaired driving are that drivers sometimes think they can drive faster than they are capable and drive a little more recklessly," Sgt. Eric Giese told TMJ4.

The driver of the car Jelks hit was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Jelks now faces an OWI charge, three counts of first-degree reckless endangering of safety, reckless driving and two counts of bail jumping.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE PIC MOHIELDIN.png

Meet your Racine County reporter: Tahleel Mohieldin