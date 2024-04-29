A drunk driver caused a rollover crash in Mount Pleasant

RACINE — Mt. Pleasant Police arrested a Kenosha man for drunk driving and causing a two-car rollover on Sunday.

Gregory T. Jelks, 28, was driving southbound on Meachem Road at over 100 miles per hour, according to police. He rear-ended the car in front of him, and both rolled over into the ditch on the side of the road.

"The dangers of impaired driving are that drivers sometimes think they can drive faster than they are capable and drive a little more recklessly," Sgt. Eric Giese told TMJ4.

The driver of the car Jelks hit was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Jelks now faces an OWI charge, three counts of first-degree reckless endangering of safety, reckless driving and two counts of bail jumping.

