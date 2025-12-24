88-year-old man dies after being struck by vehicle in Burlington

CITY OF BURLINGTON, Wis. — An 88-year-old man was struck and killed in Burlington while attempting to cross the street Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 5:14 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 23, when the man attempted to cross the intersection near North Main Street and East Main Street from a private parking lot, according to the Burlington Police Department.

He was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving efforts from first responders. Police identified the pedestrian as James L. Vos, 88, a Burlington resident.

The driver of the striking vehicle was identified as a 41-year-old Burlington resident who police said remained on the scene. She was not injured. At the time of the release, no criminal charges had been issued against the driver. However, police said the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information related to the incident is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Matt Barrows at 262-342-1104 or via email at mbarrows@burlington-wi.gov, referencing Burlington Police Department Case 25-14571.

