29-year-old motorcyclist killed in Racine crash

RACINE — A 29-year-old motorcyclist died following a collision with a vehicle Tuesday night in Racine, according to the Racine Police Department.

The crash happened just after 8:20 p.m. July 22 near the intersection of Clark Street and Caron Butler Drive.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the motorcycle operator unresponsive. He was taken to a hospital but did not survive.

Police have not released his identity. The driver of the vehicle, a 62-year-old man, remained at the scene and has been cooperative with investigators, according to police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Racine police traffic investigators are seeking additional information about the incident.

Witnesses or anyone with information are encouraged to contact the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7816.

Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers P3 app.

