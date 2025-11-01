26-year-old killed in Racine shooting near College Avenue and 10th Street

RACINE, Wis. — Racine police are investigating a shooting that killed a 26-year-old man Saturday.

According to police, while responding to a report of shots fired around 4:17 a.m. near the intersection of College Avenue and 10th Street, officers learned that a gunshot victim had arrived at the hospital.

The victim, a 26-year-old man, died at the hospital.

Any witnesses or citizens with information are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app using P3 Tips.

