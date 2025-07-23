2 serious crashes close multiple roads in Racine

RACINE — The Racine Police Department responded to two serious crashes Tuesday night resulting in road closures.

Once crash occurred near Durand Avenue and Taylor Avenue. The second crash occurred at Racine Street and Caron Butler Drive.

Police urge the public to use a different route if traveling near those areas while emergency crews are working to clear the scene.

This is a developing story. Continue following TMJ4 for updates.

