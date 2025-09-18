2 Racine 12-year-olds arrested for making school threat

RACINE, Wis. — Two Racine 12-year-olds were arrested Wednesday for allegedly threatening to "shoot up" Racine Christian School, according to police.
School Administration proactively cancelled classes, and Racine police made contact with both suspects. The initial investigation determined that it was unlikely that the suspects would have easy access to firearms; however, some items located—including a map of the school—were cause for concern.
Following their arrest, the two 12-year-olds, a male and a female, were transported to juvenile detention. Charges of making terroristic threats and disorderly conduct were referred to the District Attorney's Office and Human Services Department.
Any witnesses or citizens with information are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the P3 Tips.
