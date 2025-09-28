2 injured in Mount Pleasant shooting early Sunday morning, police say

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis — According to the Mount Pleasant Police Department, two people were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning.
Police say officers were on foot patrol in the area of 22nd St. and Mead St. around 3:15 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 28, when they heard several gunshots. The officers were able to quickly locate the two victims and provided lifesaving aid.
A 22-year-old man was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. A 19-year-old woman was transported to a hospital via Flight for Life. Police say the 19-year-old underwent surgery and is currently in stable condition.
The Mount Pleasant Police Department is investigating the incident.
