RACINE, Wis. — An 18-year-old Racine man was killed early Tuesday during a shooting in the 3200 block of Republic Ave.

Racine police responded to a call of shots fired and people yelling about 1 a.m. and found the victim with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Despite life-saving efforts, the victim died of his injuries.

Watch: 18-year-old killed in Racine shooting

18-year-old killed in Racine shooting

According to the Racine Police Department, the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330 or through the P3 Tips app.

